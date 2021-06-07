Senator Oleksiy Pushkov commented on the words of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy, calling him “offended” because of the decision of US President Joe Biden on Nord Stream 2. On Monday, June 7, he wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“” You could at least have warned … “. This is the offended Zelensky about the US decision on Nord Stream 2. But – they were not warned. And this is logical. Kiev made a serious mistake, considering itself the center of the world because of the conflict with Russia, ”the Russian politician said.