The Pentagon quite objectively assesses the prospects for a counter-offensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This opinion was expressed on September 17 by Russian senator Alexei Pushkov.

“General [Марк] Millie says the obvious. But in the United States, politicians, court experts, and the media have so convinced themselves of Ukraine’s “imminent victory” that Millie’s statement sounds to them like a very unpleasant revelation,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Thus, Pushkov commented on the words of the Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces, who warned that even a successful counter-offensive would not mean the implementation of all Kyiv’s plans.

A day earlier, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying their best to hold out until the rainy season in the hope of temporarily freezing the conflict and delaying the collapse of their counteroffensive. He added that such tactics carry enormous risks and could lead to the loss of even more Ukrainian soldiers.

Moreover, the RF Armed Forces, according to the ex-intelligence officer, will not stop, as they have the skills to conduct combat operations in adverse weather conditions. All this will inevitably lead to the fall of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which will deplete their reserves by the end of October, the expert concluded.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky himself admitted on September 11 that one should not expect a happy ending in the counteroffensive due to heavy losses. At the same time, the newspaper Handelsblatt noted that Western political and military leaders are increasingly speaking pessimistically about the prospects of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to diplomats, the Ukrainians are seeing tactical successes, but there is no major breakthrough that would change the course of the operation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.