Senator Pushkov: Europe’s dissatisfaction with Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia will not change China’s position

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his TelegramThe channel doubted that European dissatisfaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia would change China’s position.

In his opinion, the PRC authorities are aware that the degree of Europe’s autonomy from the United States has been greatly reduced in recent years. At the same time, he acknowledged that China needs Europe as a trade and economic partner. “But the current crisis has shown that even in this capacity, limited by the economy, it is unreliable, because it is ready to cut off profitable established ties for the sake of a unified position with the United States, whose conflict with China is a matter of time. Simply put, Europe is hard to rely on,” the senator wrote.

Pushkov believes that Europe’s value as China’s economic partner is undermined by its political unreliability. He stressed that Europe is ready to sacrifice economic relations to the common policy of the West.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday, March 20. On the same day, he had an informal meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After the meeting, the head of the PRC said that the Chinese side would continue to play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.