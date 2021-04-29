Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov predicted the failure of the plan of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky for Donbass. He announced this on Wednesday, April 28, in the Telegram channel.

“The statement of the French Foreign Ministry says that Paris is not considering the possibility of joining the negotiations of the United States, Britain and Canada. Like Moscow and Berlin. Zelensky’s plan will not be implemented, “commented Pushkov.

On April 27, the Ukrainian leader said that in order to resolve the conflict in Donbass, parallel to the Norman one, another format could be created with the participation of “powerful players” who are ready to help Ukraine end the war.

According to him, it is necessary to change the Minsk format or cancel it. The Ukrainian leader also called on the UK, Canada and the United States to take more active part in the diplomatic process regarding the conflict in Donbass.

On April 28, readers of the Ukrainian media ridiculed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his initiative to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Donbass and the Vatican. Users began to offer Zelensky other ideas for places for negotiations. Among them were South Sudan, Antarctica and Easter Island.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. Kiev blames Moscow for this situation and is trying to win other countries over to its side. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.

The settlement issues are being discussed in the Normandy and Minsk formats – with the participation of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France.