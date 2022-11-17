Senator Pushkov: The West is to blame for the behavior of Kyiv after the missile incident in Poland

Western countries are to blame for the behavior of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the missile incident in Poland. Senator of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov wrote about this in Telegram.

Thus, he commented on the publication “Ukraine and Western allies quarreled over a rocket that exploded in Poland” of the newspaper Financial Times. “Western capitals are annoyed, but they themselves are to blame: it was they who, by their behavior, convinced Ukraine that they would always be on its side,” the senator said.

At the same time, Pushkov noted that “Kyiv goes too far.” According to him, we are talking about the security of the West, which countries do not want to risk. The senator also expressed the opinion that Warsaw’s decision was not accidental.

Earlier, a diplomat from one of the NATO countries in Ukraine noted that by their actions the Ukrainian authorities undermine the trust of the North Atlantic Alliance. “No one is blaming Ukraine, and it is openly lying. It is even more destructive than a rocket,” he said.

On the evening of November 15, it became known about the fall of two rockets near the Polish village of Przewoduv. According to preliminary data, rockets fell on a grain dryer, as a result, two people were killed. As the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, said, the missiles could have been fired by the Ukrainian air defense forces. He also noted that representatives of Ukraine will not be able to participate in the investigation of the missile incident, but they will be allowed to familiarize themselves with the case materials.

At the same time, Kyiv blamed Moscow for the attack. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the accusations and stated that no strikes were made on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border. The final results of the investigation will be announced later.