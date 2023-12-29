Senator Alexei Pushkov called the words of the outgoing commander of the Dutch ground forces, Martin Wijnen, about the importance of preparing for war with Russia a painful itch.

“And the commander-in-chief of the armed forces of the Netherlands is there too – he calls on his not very large country to urgently prepare for war with Russia. This painful itch of the military leaders of small European countries is already becoming a fad,” he wrote in his Telegram channel on December 28.

In his opinion, “the smaller the country and the less dependent on it,” the more actively its leadership “is eager to fight.” Pushkov also explained this trend.

“And this happens because these itching people know very well: it is not for them to decide whether to go to war with Russia or not, that is, there are completely other countries. They also know that Russia does not really threaten them. Therefore, you can make provocative calls and attract attention in every possible way, taking on a threatening appearance that does not frighten anyone,” the senator noted.

The day before, Dutch media reported that Wienen stated the importance of the country’s readiness for a military conflict with the Russian Federation. To cope with such a conflict, he said, more reservists and volunteers are needed to keep the army functioning.

It was also noted that the Dutch army would like to annually attract 2-3 thousand volunteers to undergo a new type of military service, the Year of Defense. The Year of Defense is a Scandinavian-inspired initiative in which young people volunteer to serve in the military for a year. After this, they can transfer to the reserve of the Ministry of Defense.

The regular aggressive anti-Russian rhetoric in the North Atlantic Alliance, which constantly discusses measures to protect against the supposedly inevitable threat from the Russian Federation, has been actively mentioned in the speeches of diplomats and political figures over the past few years.

Thus, on December 28, the Handelsblatt newspaper published a statement by the commander of the NATO multinational corps Northeast, German Lieutenant General Jürgen-Joachim von Sandrart, who called on the North Atlantic Alliance to begin preparing now for an attack by Russia. He explained that the West is beginning to fear a Russian attack on the territory of the alliance after the Ukrainian army is defeated.

At the same time, Western countries led by the United States are still sending money, weapons and military equipment to Ukraine.

At the end of July 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced NATO’s attempts, under the cover of Ukraine, to enter into a confrontation with Russia. He assured that the Russian Federation is ready for any scenario, including a negative one, but he is sure that no one wants any clashes.