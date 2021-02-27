Alexei Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, believes that the US air strike on Syria can be viewed as a signal to Russia and a number of other world powers about the nature of the foreign policy course of US President Joe Biden.

“USA in its repertoire. Signal to Moscow, Tehran, Damascus and China, as well as Tel Aviv and Riyadh. The object of the strike is insignificant: the very fact of a military strike on targets in Syria is important less than 40 days after the Democrats came to the White House, ”the senator wrote in his Telegram account on Friday, February 26.

In addition, according to the senator, in this way the US is trying to put forward new conditions for its return to the “nuclear deal” with Iran.

“As for Iran: so far, the United States has not extended any“ olive branch ”to Tehran. Olives do not work well with bombs, especially against formations close to Iran in Syria. Most likely, the US wants to condition its return to the “nuclear deal” on new conditions – first of all, changes in Iran’s regional policy, as well as its abandonment of the missile program. Bomb strikes fit exactly this approach, ”said Pushkov.

On February 26, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that the American side had warned the Russian military a couple of minutes before the upcoming airstrike. He also announced the intention of the Russian Federation to find out the plans of the United States regarding the presence in the SAR. According to the minister, Moscow hears various information about the decisions not to leave the country at all, however, it cannot confirm their authenticity without interaction with Washington.

On February 25, Reuters reported that the United States launched an airstrike against a facility in Syria that may belong to the Iranian military. Later, the information about the strike was confirmed by the Pentagon.

Several people were killed in the attack, according to The Washington Post. According to the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, the blow was dealt to the Shiite group, which earlier made sorties in Iraq, including against the interests of the United States.