Pushkov said that a possible US strike on Iran would greatly harm support for Ukraine

Senator Alexey Pushkov believes that a potential US strike on Iran, which a number of American politicians are calling for due to the escalation in Israel, will greatly harm support for Ukraine. With his opinion he shared on Telegram.

Pushkov noted that in such a situation, the focus of attention in the world will finally shift to the Middle East. He also pointed out that an anti-Iranian coalition is already being created in the United States, which calls for a strike against the Islamic Republic, accusing it of supporting Hezbollah and Hamas. At the same time, the senator emphasized that such a scenario is unlikely today. “But nothing can be ruled out,” he stated.

Earlier, former congressional staffer and geopolitical analyst Brandon Weichert said that Israel faces defeat in the conflict with Palestine in the absence of US support. In addition, he believes that if Israel “loses,” Washington risks losing to Beijing in the struggle for influence in the Middle East.