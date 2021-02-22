Senator Alexei Pushkov appreciated the statements of the American authorities about the “ideas of white supremacy” in the mathematics course.

“In the United States, insanity is escalating on the basis of ‘combating racism,'” he wrote on February 22 on his Telegram channel.

This is the publication of an Oregon Department of Education newsletter advertising a new course for high school teachers. The document says that the “culture of white supremacy” permeates mathematics, in particular in the requirement “to get the right answer” and the criteria of objectivity, reported Fox News…

According to Alexei Pushkov, such a view threatens the teaching of mathematics in American schools. Within the framework of a new subject – “ethnomathematics” – US schoolchildren will only study the multiplication table, the senator said.

“But if it is also considered too racist due to the increased complexity, then the answer 7 × 7 = 47 will be declared correct and after it they will be immediately enrolled in the local university,” he said, adding that after the destruction of the subject of mathematics, Oregon will become “ a model of combating racism ”, destroying both its manifestations and discipline itself.

Earlier, on January 28, it became known that the San Francisco Board of Education voted to rename 44 schools in the district, including those named after American presidents George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

This decision was made due to the fact that educational institutions are named after “those associated with colonization or slave owners,” the organization explained.