Another bill to declassify data on the origin of COVID-19 was adopted on March 10 in the United States, but its author went further and demanded that China plead guilty to the spread of coronavirus around the world. According to Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, the United States is methodically building a wall of insurmountable differences with China in this way.

“The new anti-China bill in the United States, which requires recognition of responsibility for the COVID-10 pandemic, is another stone in the insurmountable wall of disagreement and mutual irritation between the United States and China. This wall will continue to grow,” the politician wrote in the Telegram channel.

A bill requiring the administration of President Joe Biden to disclose intelligence data on the origin of the coronavirus passed on March 10 by the US House of Representatives. Its author, Senator Josh Hawley, called on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to recognize responsibility for the spread of coronavirus around the world.

“Tell the truth about your role in the spread of COVID around the world,” Hawley is quoted in the material Yahoo News.

Earlier, on March 8, US Intelligence Community Director Avril Haynes said that US intelligence is considering two versions of the origin of the coronavirus – a laboratory leak or natural infection from an infected animal – and excludes the possibility of creating it as a biological weapon.

On March 1, US FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an interview with Fox News that the agency considers the most likely version of the laboratory origin of the coronavirus. He also noted that the Chinese government is trying to interfere with work to establish the causes of the pandemic.

In October 2022, a group of German scientists said they had found evidence of a laboratory origin for the coronavirus. According to their study, it is 99.9% an artificial copy of a natural virus.