Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov called Ukrainian deputy Alexei Goncharenko “a clown from the Rada”, ridiculing his idea of ​​assigning Ukraine the status of “the main US ally outside NATO.”

“This is the color of the current Ukrainian ruling stratum (the elite does not dare to call this audience the language). For these hopeless provincials, Ukraine is the “eastern border of the West.” How … But they are eager to go there with their non-existent “great history”, bad or completely absent education and aggressive nationalism, instantly turning into humiliated currying favor with any Western politician, “Pushkov wrote on his Telegram channel on May 5.

The Russian senator recalled that Goncharenko was kicked out of the hall even at the regular session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).

Pushkov recalled the situation when the deputy raised the Ukrainian flag during the PACE meeting. For this, the chairman of the assembly, Hendrik Dams, reprimanded him. However, the politician ignored him, for which he was deprived of the right to vote for a period of three months.

On the same day, Goncharenko said on his Facebook page that the Atlantic Council had released his column explaining why Ukraine needs to obtain the status of the top US adviser outside NATO. In his opinion, this step will strengthen relations with the American side “as the military cooperation between the two countries deepens.”

Earlier, Goncharenko repeatedly made attacks towards Russia at PACE meetings. So, in January, the Russian delegation went to address Dams with a complaint about the behavior of the Ukrainian deputy. It was noted that he allowed himself to make offensive statements about the Russian Federation and Russian delegates.

After that incident, Dutch senator Tini Cox, in turn, chastised Goncharenko for insulting Russian parliamentarians, as well as the entire assembly.