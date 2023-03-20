Russian Senator Aleksey Pushkov called the Polish ambassador’s statement about joining the Ukrainian conflict in the event of the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) presumptuous. He wrote about this on March 19 in his Telegram channel.

“A very presumptuous statement by the Polish ambassador in Paris. For the first time in the language of the official representative of Poland, what its leaders have long had on their minds. However, all the “courage” of the Poles is based on the support of the United States. Are Warsaw sure that Washington is ready to fight?” Pushkov asked.

Earlier in the day, Polish Ambassador to France Jan Emeric Rosciszewski said that Warsaw would directly come into conflict with Russia if Ukraine showed its failure on the battlefield. According to the diplomat, Kyiv allegedly defends Western values ​​and culture, so victory is necessary.

March 17, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Mariusz Blaszczak said that Warsaw intends to deploy the first US-supplied HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) near the border with the Kaliningrad region of Russia. According to him, the American guns will go into service with the 16th mechanized division stationed in Olsztyn this year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted at the same time that Poland and Slovakia, by supplying MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, are increasing their level of direct involvement in the conflict.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation of the Russian Federation to protect Donbass, the decision on which was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.