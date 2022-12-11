Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov on Sunday, December 11, commented on the call of French General Michel Yakovleff to fire at the Victory Day parades on May 9.

“These political idiots may well bring matters to a direct clash between NATO and Russia. He is sitting in Paris, talking about a strike on Moscow, with an empty head and a complete lack of understanding of the possible consequences, ”Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

On December 7, retired General of the Foreign Legion Michel Yakovleff proposed to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) to carry out “symbolic attacks” on the places of mass events on May 9. He noted that a column of marching soldiers in Red Square could be a suitable military target.

After that, the general was criticized by compatriots. Internet users stressed that the threat of a terrorist attack is unacceptable.

At the end of August, Yakovleff stated that NATO should strike in the direction of the Russian Federation from the territory of Ukraine. In his opinion, such a measure would help reduce the training time for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and would also increase their efficiency. In turn, readers of the Boulevard Voltaire portal suggested that the Frenchman himself go to the war zone.

On December 8, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the risks of terrorist attacks by Ukraine against Crimea and Sevastopol remain, as Kyiv remains committed to terrorist activities.

Russia continues a special operation to protect Donbass, against which military operations have been conducted since 2014. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

