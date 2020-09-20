If Joe Biden wins the presidential election, the United States will actively impose its ideals on all the worlds, and Russia will become the first target of attack. This opinion was expressed by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

He noted that Biden has enlisted the support of the neoliberal-Trotskyist coalition and the Black Lives Matter movement. Together they are ready to “give a decisive battle” to the incumbent head of state, Donald Trump.

In addition, Pushkov drew attention to the fact that the forces supporting the Democrats declare Biden the winner in advance, stating that Trump will not be able to “steal the victory.”

“If the“ hellish coalition ”nevertheless wins or seizes power in the United States, regardless of the voting results, inspired by its triumph, it will rush to impose its“ values ​​and ideals ”on the rest of the world. Funding this coalition [Джордж] Soros. Therefore, Russia will become the first target of attack, ”Pushkov said in Telegram.

On September 18, Biden announced that Russia was the enemy of the United States.

The US presidential election will take place on November 3. According to the latest polls, Biden is 8% ahead of Trump in popularity.