Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov in an interview with Ukraina.ru named The United States is a country that is not ready to “play number two”, which is why there are so many disagreements in negotiations with the Americans. In his opinion, reconciliation between the United States and Russia is possible only in the face of the weakening of Washington’s influence in the world.

“As I understand it, now they want to solve the “Russian problem”, that is, to subjugate almost all of Europe, pushing Russia to its very outskirts. That is why they need Ukraine. The next phase will be a political or even military confrontation with China. The United States does not think of itself as one of the leading countries in the world – no, only the first. The American political and financial elite proceeds from the fact that only they can rule the world. They do not intend to allow someone else to do this, ”said the senator.

He noted that this is precisely why Russia manages to reach an agreement with the United States only on a small number of issues. He also added that Washington is accustomed to pushing its own interests at the expense of the interests of others, however, the less they have the opportunity to manifest themselves as a hegemon, the more persistently they try to do so. “Therefore, until a new world order is established, in which the United States will be weaker and their role will decrease, we will be in a state of more or less acute political conflict with them,” Pushkov concluded.

Earlier, journalist and political scientist Vitaly Tretyakov said that US President Joe Biden currently has big domestic political problems, and therefore he needs to show his successes in the international arena, even if they have to be embellished. Thus, now he would be satisfied, even if his “victory” over Russia would only be public, and not real, the expert believes.