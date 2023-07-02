According to Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov, the cause of the unrest in France was the mistakes of the authorities of the country and the European Union in relation to migration processes. The politician wrote about this on July 2 in his Telegram channel.

Pushkov emphasized that multiculturalism and tolerance led to destructive unrest.

“In the EU, are they trying to ignore and do not want to see the results of uncontrolled migration? Events in France will force them to do so,” the senator said.

The parliamentarian expressed the opinion that the policy of Paris will not change due to the ongoing unrest.

Mass riots continue in France, engulfing almost all major cities of the country. On the night of July 2, 486 people were detained during the protests. To prevent the outbreak of mass protests in Paris, elite special forces units were brought in.

In addition, rallies and riots began in Belgium and Switzerland. While in Belgium the protests were peaceful, in Lausanne several people were detained, mostly minors.

More than 1,300 people were arrested in France the previous night. It was noted that the number of participants in illegal actions is gradually decreasing.

Izvestia correspondent Vitaly Chashchukhin showed the consequences of the riots: groups of marauders appeared in various French cities and plundered local shopping centers.

Riots in France began in the suburbs of Paris after the morning of June 27, law enforcement officers shot and killed a 17-year-old teenager in Nanterre. The police said that the young man refused to comply with the requirements of law enforcement officers.

The prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the shooting policeman.