One phone call from U.S. President Joe Biden to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could stop the shelling of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On August 9, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov wrote about this on his Telegram channel.

According to the politician, Biden can remove the danger of a missile hitting a nuclear reactor.

“But Biden doesn’t call, he plays with fire,” Pushkov stressed.

The US administration is being irresponsible in this situation, he added.

“And European leaders are nonchalantly looking at a potential new Chernobyl, which, in the event of a disaster, would pose a huge threat to at least part of Europe,” Pushkov concluded, adding RT.

On August 10, the head of the military-civilian administration of Energodar, Alexander Volga, said that damage to the ZNPP infrastructure during shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine could lead to colossal radioactive contamination.

The day before, Russia requested a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UN Security Council) on the fact of shelling of the ZNPP by Ukraine. Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the organization, said that “Ukrainian provocations should not be hidden from the general public.”

On August 9, the head of the military-civilian administration of the region, Yevgeny Balitsky, announced that air defense systems would be strengthened to protect the station.

On August 8, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, warned that the situation around the ZNPP was becoming more dangerous with each new shelling by Ukrainian militants. Kyiv’s actions threaten the population of all of Europe, she added.

On the night of August 7, Ukrainian militants fired at the Zaporizhzhya NPP located in Energodar from the Uragan multiple launch rocket system. On August 5, Ukrainian radicals fired twice at the ZNPP territory