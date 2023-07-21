The refusal of the European Union not to accept Turkey into its membership, at least until 2024, demonstrates Europe’s attitude towards the policy of Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On July 20, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov expressed the opinion that the EU would be against Ankara’s membership in the union after 2024 as well.

“It can be predicted with certainty that during Erdogan’s presidency, Turkey’s path to the EU is booked. And after him, with a high degree of probability, too. All the more reason for Ankara to appreciate the opportunities that a multi-vector foreign policy gives her,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Pushkov specified that, being a member of the EU, Turkey will lose the opportunity to “have its own face on the world stage.”

Earlier, on July 19, the official representative of the EU Foreign Service, Peter Stano, told Izvestia that the EU would not be able to accept Turkey in 2024, since the process of joining the EU takes time. At the same time, he added that the EU is not yet ready to grant Turkey even a visa-free regime.

Prior to this, on July 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would approve Sweden’s application for NATO membership after Turkey was admitted to the European Union. He added that he informed US President Joe Biden about this condition.

The next day, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that the issue of Turkey’s membership in the European Union (EU) is not related to Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Alliance. He pointed out that the American leader began to advocate negotiations between Turkey and Europe long before the question of Sweden’s membership in NATO arose.

Prior to this, on May 26, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that he did not expect progress on Turkey’s accession to the European Union (EU) in the near future.

Negotiations on the admission of Ankara to the European Union began in 2005, but soon came to a standstill. In 2009, the EU blocked talks on several points before Ankara withdrew its troops from Northern Cyprus. In 2013, negotiations began on the liberalization of the visa regime. In 2018, the European Council stated that Turkey’s accession negotiations had effectively stalled.