Alexei Pushkov, head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, criticized the reaction of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE to the approval of the RF powers in the Assembly.

“The unbearably powerful intellect of the delegates to PACE are coming out. Time passes, but nothing changes, “the senator wrote in Telegram.

He called the actions of the Ukrainian side “stupid attacks”, the reason for which was “anger and powerlessness” before the fact of approval of the powers of the Russian delegation.

Relations between the RF and PACE worsened in 2014 due to the entry of Crimea into the RF. The last time the credentials of the Russian delegation were contested in the assembly was in January last year.

“In 2014, the hysterical screams of Irina Gerashchenko and the racist cries of her colleagues in the delegation were heard in the PACE hall,” Pushkov added.

Earlier, PACE adopted a resolution by a majority vote and ratified the credentials of the Russian delegation. The Ukrainian side proposed to challenge this decision. Deputies of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe voted to extend the powers of the Russian delegation.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded by saying that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe “broke down.”