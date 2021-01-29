Alexei Pushkov, head of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, criticized the reaction of the Ukrainian delegation to PACE to the approval of the RF powers in the Assembly.
“The unbearably powerful intellect of the delegates to PACE are coming out. Time passes, but nothing changes, “the senator wrote in Telegram.
He called the actions of the Ukrainian side “stupid attacks”, the reason for which was “anger and powerlessness” before the fact of approval of the powers of the Russian delegation.
“In 2014, the hysterical screams of Irina Gerashchenko and the racist cries of her colleagues in the delegation were heard in the PACE hall,” Pushkov added.
…