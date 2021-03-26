Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov criticized the vaccination campaign against coronavirus infection in Ukraine. He shared his opinion on Thursday, March 25.

“Ukrainians are not rabbits to test the Russian vaccine on them,” Zelenskiy was indignant not so long ago. And I decided to give them “proven” – with severe side effects, “- said the politician on the official Twitter account.

In Ukraine, Covishield is used for vaccination, created with the participation of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca.

According to Pushkov, the use of the vaccine has been suspended in many countries, but Zelensky chose it because it was produced in the West.

“Therefore, Zelensky does not care about her possible victims,” the senator concluded.

On the same day, it became known that Zelensky signed a government law that removes any responsibility from COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for possible consequences after vaccination.

The day before, a pharmacist at a pharmacy in a military hospital in Ukraine died shortly after being vaccinated against coronavirus with Covishield, a drug created with the participation of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Also, a serviceman in the Odessa region died two days after being vaccinated against COVID-19 with Covishield.

In addition, the vaccination campaign with AstraZeneca was suspended in Germany, Italy, Norway, Latvia, Iceland, France, Spain, Indonesia, Slovenia and a number of other countries. Later, following the recommendation of the World Health Organization (WHO), some states resumed the use of the drug.

On February 8, Zelensky, commenting on the possibility of inoculating Ukrainians against coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, said that “Ukrainians are not rabbits,” you cannot experiment on them. In addition, Kiev has banned the registration of any Russian drugs for coronavirus.