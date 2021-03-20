Senator Alexei Pushkov argued with the White House about the reasons for the fall of US President Joe Biden on the plane. A post on this topic he published in his Twitter…

According to him, the fall is not due to “strong winds”, as the press secretary of the White House Karin Jean-Pierre said earlier. The incident had “perfectly clear” reasons for everyone, the senator wrote.

“No matter how strong the wind of history blows Biden out of the White House ahead of schedule,” Pushkov added.

Previously, footage of Biden’s fall on board number one (Air Force One) was posted on his Twitter account by digital strategist Caleb Hull, popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump. In the video, Biden stumbles three times and eventually falls.

Former US President Donald Trump Jr.’s son posted a screenshot of a weather forecast that showed wind speeds of 14 miles per hour (6.2 meters per second) that day.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in turn, was ironically surprised at the absence of “Russian hackers” in the White House comments under the leadership of RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan.

Biden, 78, became the 46th President of the United States.