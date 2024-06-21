Pushkov: politician Farage is not afraid to tell the truth about the causes of the conflict in Ukraine

Senator of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov commented statement by British politician Nigel Farage, who blamed the West for the conflict in Ukraine.

“At least one leading British politician, and an independent, bright and national politician, (…) is not afraid to speak directly about the causes of the Ukrainian crisis and blame NATO for this crisis,” the senator wrote. He suggested Farage could face attacks for his remarks.

Previously, Farage blamed NATO and the European Union for the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, their expansion gave Russia a reason “to say that ‘they are attacking us again’.”