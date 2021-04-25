Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov praised the statement of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnik, who was disappointed by Germany’s refusal to provide weapons to Kiev. The politician wrote about this in his Telegram-channel.

“Even the German Greens, for all their Russophobia, do not consider Ukraine’s entry into NATO possible. That is, and they understand well: Kiev needs joining in order to drag the alliance into a military conflict with Russia. Therefore – nein (“no” in German – approx. “Lenta.ru”“, – said the senator.

Pushkov mocked Melnik’s disappointment: “They don’t take NATO membership, they don’t give enough money, they don’t allow nuclear weapons”. The Federation Council member also recalled how the former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder called the ambassador a “clown” and agreed with this position, advising him to resign.

Earlier, the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany was disappointed because of the FRG’s refusal to provide weapons to Kiev. So Melnyk responded to the statement of the candidate for the chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Berbock, that for Germany, assistance to Ukraine in the “mine clearance of Donbass” is a higher priority than the provision of defense weapons.