Alexei Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, assessed the decision made by the US Senate members regarding the constitutionality of the impeachment process against former President Donald Trump.

“So far, impeachment against Trump is not looming, although the anti-Trump wing of his own party intrigues against him. Split and intrigue among Republicans could knock out of their hands any chance of winning in 2024. And then they will be powerless to watch as Kamala Harris will enter the White House as president in 2025, ”the senator wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the US Senate recognized the issue of impeachment of former President Donald Trump as constitutional.

According to the results of the vote, 56 senators were named constitutional for the impeachment of the ex-president, 44 members of the Senate opposed.

It is worth noting that earlier, five of Trump’s defenders left his team during impeachment proceedings. The reason, presumably, could be the desire of the 45th president to focus on the fact that the last elections were allegedly rigged, and not on the question of the legality of impeachment after the expiration of his term.