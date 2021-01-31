Alexey Pushkov, Chairman of the Federation Council Commission on Information Policy, in an interview “Evening Moscow»Warned about the aggravation of the struggle of the United States for the post-Soviet space under Joe Biden.

According to Pushkov, the new American leader is stepping up efforts to separate the post-Soviet republics from Russia, this, as he specified, will affect Belarus, Uzbekistan, Armenia and Kazakhstan.

“This line represents a serious challenge for us, it changes the disposition that was on the map of Europe until 2014,” the senator said.

In this regard, the parliamentarian announced the new tasks of the Russian authorities aimed at preserving the influence of the Federation in the countries that, in his words, are our allies.

In addition, Alexei Pushkov expressed the opinion that Washington could strengthen military cooperation with Kiev in order to try to place American naval bases on the territory of Ukraine, as well as transfer offensive weapons to the country.

“Washington will actively integrate Kiev into Western military structures, trying to turn it into an unofficial NATO member,” the official stressed.

Pushkov had previously given advice to Biden after his conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.