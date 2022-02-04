The United States is not ready to fight for Ukraine, despite the fact that some American newspapers talk about a possible military confrontation with the Russian Federation, said Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

As the politician concluded, on the eve of the autumn elections in the US Congress, US President Joe Biden cannot “give up” and is obliged to keep the situation under control.

“It is not in the interests of the United States to get out of control in the form of a direct military conflict, since they are not ready to fight for Ukraine, no matter how the American media wind up the pre-war atmosphere,” Pushkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

The senator is convinced that the United States will not agree to a military solution to the conflict, but Washington is quite ready to increase tension, for which they are deploying troops to Eastern Europe.

Earlier, on February 4, sources familiar with the situation told Izvestia that the United States had prepared a unit of the 82nd Airborne Division for the transfer to Europe.

The Pentagon plans to deploy in Europe not only infantry and paratroopers, but also heavy weapons. Among the expected are long-range HIMARS multiple rocket launchers of the 18th field artillery brigade and anti-aircraft units of the 18th airborne corps with short-range SHORAD and Avenger complexes.

Prior to that, on February 2, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that US military instructors would continue to work in Ukraine. Kirby also commented on the sending of the US military to Romania, Poland and Germany. According to him, the forces sent to Europe will not take part in military operations in Ukraine, but are intended to “strengthen” NATO’s eastern flank.

A week earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense announced that the country was receiving military assistance from international partners in unprecedented amounts.

Western politicians and media representatives continue to spread numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Against this background, there are calls in the US and the EU to strengthen sanctions against Moscow, up to the abandonment of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such accusations, emphasizing that it has no plans to invade a neighboring country.

Thus, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is not going to start a war with Ukraine, and Western countries and the United States are “hysterically” developing the topic of a threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation instead of forcing Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements.