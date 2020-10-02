Oksana Pushkina, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, sent a deputy request to the Prosecutor General’s Office with a request to prevent the removal of children from men who used surrogacy services, reports RIA News…

It is noted that the corresponding appeal is connected with earlier reports about the intention of the Investigative Committee to arrest single fathers who used the services of surrogate mothers. At the same time, for the duration of the investigative actions, they plan to transfer the children to the guardianship and guardianship authorities.

“They are going to arrest single men, whose only fault is that they used the service of in vitro fertilization,” Pushkina emphasized.

According to the parliamentarian, such actions contradict Article 19 of the Constitution of the Russian Federation, according to which men and women have equal rights and freedoms. As she clarified, the IVF procedure should not be regulated only by the order of the Ministry of Health, which states that either a married couple or a single woman can be a donor during fertilization. In this regard, the deputy proposed to develop for such cases a separate law that fully complies with the Constitution.

The ICR’s plans to carry out new detentions and arrests of men who used surrogate mothers as part of the investigation of a criminal case on trafficking in children became known the day before. Fathers may be charged with buying children.