Russian troops entered Vuhledar, adviser to the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky said on January 26.

“We entered and entrenched ourselves on the outskirts [Угледара]thereby fetter the forces of the enemy, ”he said on the air of Soloviev Live.

According to him, the enemy is attempting a counterattack, but Russian artillery is operating in the region.

Later, adviser to the acting head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, said that Russian troops had taken control of the highway leading from Pokrovskoye to Vugledar. The adviser stressed that the establishment of control over Vuhledar by Russian forces would stop the supply of ammunition to a group of Ukrainian militants that is shelling Donetsk.

However, according to Gagin, the difficulty of liberating Ugledar lies in the fact that the city has the same extensive underground infrastructure as in Soledar, which will complicate the assault.

In turn, military expert Alexei Leonkov told Izvestia that the liberation of the city of Ugledar is a matter of time. A joint grouping of the Russian Armed Forces is involved there, which should lead to success, he stressed.

On January 24, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov announced the active offensive of the Russian army in the Artemovsky and Avdeevsky directions. He also noted that there is an advance towards Vuhledar, Krasnogorovka, Novomikhailovka, Kurakhov and Artemovsk (the Ukrainian name is Bakhmut).

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.