Pushilin: The West should build a water pipeline in Africa instead of supplying Ukrainian Armed Forces

The West should build a water pipeline in Africa instead of supplying weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). This proposal was made by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, writes TASS.

In his opinion, the billions of dollars that Kyiv’s partners allocate for the supply of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine could be spent on restoring water supplies and building new water pipelines in Africa. Pushilin noted that such a decision could save the lives of children.

The acting head of the DPR also added that the West hides behind humanitarian goals, but becomes an accomplice in war crimes, since the supplied weapons “for the most part cause damage primarily to the civilian population.” “But this is a lie and absurdity – weapons cannot be sent in the name of some humanitarian components,” he said.

Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that US President Joe Biden may soon make a positive decision on sending long-range ATACMS missiles to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.