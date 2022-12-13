Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities bring Kyiv’s defeat closer. This was stated on December 13 in an interview by acting. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

“The effect of strikes on facilities, energy facilities, primarily on the territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation complicates the logistics of a military nature, complicates communications between units, makes it impossible for the full operation of repair bases where the armed formations of Ukraine repair their equipment,” he said, adding that all this as a whole brings the military defeat of the rest of Ukraine closer.

In addition, Pushilin said that more than half of the territory of the DPR has been liberated from the armed forces of Ukraine (AFU), and added that at the moment the task is to liberate the entire territory of the DPR within constitutional boundaries.

The day before, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with US President Joe Biden that Russian missile strikes had destroyed half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

On the same day, Igor Yushkov, a leading analyst at the National Energy Security Fund (NESF), said that the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system and uninterrupted power supply are impossible in the near future due to disruption of communication systems between regions.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that on December 5, a massive strike was dealt to the military command and control system of Ukraine and related facilities with high-precision air and sea-based weapons. All 17 selected objects were hit.

Since October 10, the Russian armed forces have been striking at the objects of the military administration of Ukraine and energy infrastructure. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it a reaction to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

