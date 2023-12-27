Pushilin called the sentencing in absentia in Ukraine a reason for pride

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin appreciated the decision of the Ukrainian court to sentence him in absentia to 15 years in prison. In conversation with RIA News he called the verdict a source of pride.

The agency’s interlocutor emphasized that in this way the “enemy prosecutor’s office” recognized his contribution to providing residents of Donbass with the opportunity to make a choice. “And we did it. Great, let’s move on,” said Pushilin.