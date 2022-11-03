Pushilin announced the exchange of prisoners of Russia with Ukraine according to the formula 107 for 107

Russia will hold a new exchange of prisoners of war with Ukraine. The exchange was announced by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in his Telegram-channel.

According to the acting head of the DPR, the exchange will take place according to the formula 107 for 107.

“Today we are returning 107 of our fighters from Ukrainian dungeons. We are giving Ukraine the same number of prisoners, mostly VES soldiers again. Of the total number of released 65 people are from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics,” he said.

The head of the region did not specify the time and exact place of the planned exchange.

Earlier, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights under the President of Russia, said that six students from Donetsk University had been released from captivity.