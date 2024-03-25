In the near future, housing restoration will begin in Avdeevka, Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The head of the region, Denis Pushilin, announced this on March 25.

“We have identified 19 houses that have relative damage, where, I think, we will be able to begin work in the near future: to close the circuit, to replace the roofs,” he said on the TV channel “Russia 24”.

In addition, the successes of the Russian army in the Chasov Yar area make it possible to push back the enemy and begin restoration work in Artemovsk in the future, Pushilin said. The head of the DPR emphasized that all this time there was no opportunity to begin demining and clearing the rubble due to constant shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

Avdeevka was liberated by the Russian Armed Forces on February 17. On that day, the head of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, said that the capture of the city made it possible to move the front line away from Donetsk and, therefore, significantly secure the city from attacks by the Kiev regime, since the armed formations of Ukraine, since 2014, regularly shelled residential areas of Donetsk from Avdeevka.

On March 19, the first deputy head of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Railways of Novorossiya” Oleg Kalevatykh said that the railway, which will connect Rostov-on-Don with Crimea through new regions of Russia, will be fully operational by the end of 2024. He noted that work on restoring the highway and building a new branch began in September 2023.

Prior to this, on March 6, the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, paid a working visit to Melitopol, Zaporozhye region, where a new regional hospital complex and an ambulance substation were opened. It was modernized and overhauled; now the medical facility has modern equipment and comfortable conditions for patients and doctors.

Speaking to the Federal Assembly on February 29, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced support for projects for the integrated development of territories in various, including new, regions of the country for housing and social construction. He also ordered the extension of preferential mortgage programs at 2% in the Donbass and Novorossiya, the Far East and the Arctic, which can be used by families and participants in Russia’s special military operation to protect Donbass.