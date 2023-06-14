Ukrainian troops fail to seriously advance during the counteroffensive. This was announced on Wednesday, June 14, by the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

He pointed out that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should not be underestimated. Pushilin noted that the Russian troops carried out “very serious work on the shortcomings.”

“Now the situation is completely different: we see that even in one of the most difficult areas, YuzhnoDonetsk, no matter how hard the enemy tries, no matter how many pieces of equipment he uses, a huge number of personnel can advance some serious distances (the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Ed.) does not work out, ”he told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum TASS.

In addition, Pushilin called the situation in the Yuzhno-Donetsk and Maryinsk directions difficult, but controllable.

The day before, June 13, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive using reserves began on June 4 and continues right now. The head of state stressed that the losses of Kyiv during the offensive in personnel are approaching catastrophic.

On June 11, an American journalist, former Pentagon official Stephen Brian said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered heavy losses during attempts to attack in the Zaporozhye region, which was unpleasant news for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky on June 10 confirmed the start of the counteroffensive. He said this during a press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kyiv. However, he did not give details of the offensive operation.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

