Pushilin said that Kyiv is choking with anger, seeing the restoration of Mariupol

The restoration of Mariupol makes the Ukrainian authorities choke with anger. This was stated by the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in Telegram-channel.

“The Kiev regime is choking with anger, seeing how the city is being restored, peaceful life is returning to it – last night, armed formations of Ukraine fired on the suburbs of Mariupol,” Pushilin wrote.

He added that the Ukrainian authorities wanted to turn the Donbass republics into ruins, but they would not succeed.

A year ago, on May 20, in Mariupol, the territory of the Azovstal metallurgical plant was completely taken under Russian control. The city in the DPR was surrounded by the Armed Forces (AF) on March 7, by April 21 it was practically under their complete control.