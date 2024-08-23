Pushilin reported on the stabilization of the condition of war correspondent Poddubny

The condition of VGTRK military correspondent Yevgeny Poddubny is assessed as stable. This was stated by the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin at the International Forum of Youth Interaction “Belarus – Donbass” in Rostov-on-Don, reports TASS.

A military correspondent was injured in an attack by a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region. According to the head of the region, he is recovering.

“Evgeny is undergoing treatment, according to my information, his condition is stable, he is recovering,” Pushilin said.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Poddubny, who was wounded in the Kursk region, and congratulated him on his birthday. The Russian leader reportedly wished the journalist a speedy recovery and return to work after being wounded.