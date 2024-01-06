DPR head Pushilin announced plans to make Donbass the industrial heart of Russia

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said RIA News about plans to make Donbass the industrial heart of Russia.

According to the agency’s interlocutor, valuable personnel have already begun to return to the republic. Pushilin emphasized that the development of the Donbass economy will help the region stop being subsidized.

Earlier, Pushilin called the liberation of the region the main one among the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. At the same time, the head of the DPR emphasized that the liberation of Soledar, Artemovsk and Maryinka in 2023 was a landmark event.