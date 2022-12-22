Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on December 22 that he had already stopped counting how many attempts were made on his life.

“Yes, who already counts them. The realities of life already. <...> We all walk under God, ”he said on the air of Solovyov.Live, answering the corresponding question of the presenter.

The day before, Ukrainian troops attacked a hotel in Donetsk, where at that time the former head of Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, was meeting with the chairman of the government of the DPR, Vitaly Khotsenko, and other persons.

According to Rogozin, information about his whereabouts was “leaked” to Kyiv. He pointed out that the Ukrainian fighters made several precision hits on the building.

Two people died as a result of the shelling. Khotsenko and Rogozin were wounded. Doctors diagnosed Rogozin with a wound in the back, a metal fragment measuring 3 by 4 mm entered above the right shoulder blade. He has to undergo surgery.

On November 11, it became known that Rogozin headed an inspection group called the Tsar’s Wolves, which provides military-technical support to units in the Donbass republics. It operates as a volunteer unit.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.