The head of the DPR Pushilin announced that 7 were wounded as a result of the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in his Telegram– the channel announced seven wounded as a result of the shelling of Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on New Year's Eve.

According to him, Ukrainian troops subjected the center of Donetsk, as well as the Kalinin and Budennovsky districts of the city, to massive shelling from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

A massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Donetsk was reported earlier. Ukrainian troops fired 15 MLRS rockets at the city 10 minutes after the New Year.

On December 30, the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired at the center of Belgorod with Vilkha missiles and Czech-made Vampire MLRS. The Russian Ministry of Health reported that 109 people were injured in the attack, 22 are in serious condition.