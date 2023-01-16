Russian forces are showing good results in the battles in the Avdeevka direction, Denis Pushilin, acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said on January 16.

“As for the Avdeevka direction, both the 11th regiment and the first brigade show good results there. The guys are improving their positions,” Pushilin said in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

On January 11, it became known that the Russian forces had completely liberated Soledar. A few days later, on January 15, Vladimir Novikov, commander of the Troy special forces volunteer unit, with the call sign Alabai, said that Ukrainian troops were hiding in the technical premises of Soledar after the city came under the control of Russian forces. The militants were discovered by Russian servicemen.

After the liberation of Soledar, eyewitnesses told Izvestia that the artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine purposefully destroyed residential areas of the city. As a result, the central quarters of the city were almost completely destroyed.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

