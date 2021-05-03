President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy may fear getting a bullet in the back from the radicals if they start a dialogue with the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass, DPR head Denis Pushilin said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Monday, May 3.

It is practically impossible to come to peace without dialogue between the opposing sides, Pushilin believes.

“We, for our part, did our best. I and (head of the LPR – ed.) Leonid Ivanovich (Pasechnik – ed.) Suggested: if you want on the line of contact, at any point. We understand (Zelensky – ed.) It can be scary. It’s scary not because something will happen on our side, but Zelensky, most likely, can be scared to get a shot in the back. The situation has been brought to the point where society, especially these radical elements, is very much warmed up, ”said the head of the DPR.

For quite a long period, the policy of the initial team of the former President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, and then Zelensky, was to “dehumanize Donbass,” Pushilin emphasized.

“And now it would be more correct to talk to Donbass. And how can they talk now, if they have poured out so much about the Donbass, about the Donetsk, Lugansk People’s Republics. And, of course, if he took this step, he should probably be afraid, that is, get, as I said, a bullet in the back. No questions. We treat with understanding here. Scary – let’s have a different format. Let’s have videoconferences, let’s have public debates. We are ready for this. Let’s talk about how we will continue to coexist and coexist. Well, there are republics already, in fact there are, ”the agency’s source said.

He recalled that the Minsk agreements have already been signed.

“How to live further? How to live so that there really is peace? How to live, so that they do not shoot, so that civilians are not afraid on the line of contact, just be, just live, children go to school. What do I need to do? How do you find the touchpoints? Well, in Minsk everything is spelled out. But Kiev does nothing. What’s next? Keep shooting? But this cannot go on forever. Seven years is a very long time. We need a dialogue, we need a conversation. Zelensky is not coming, ”the DPR head summed up.

In the same interview, Pushilin announced his readiness to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the contact line in Donbass. The head of the republic said that the DPR is ready for dialogue and demands that the opinion of its residents be heard.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, among other things, during the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.