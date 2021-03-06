Collective immunity to coronavirus infection among the population of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic may be formed by the end of this year. Such a forecast was made by the head of the DPR Denis Pushilin on Saturday, March 6.

According to the leader of the republic, vaccinations are proceeding according to the schedule. It is expected that within a month they should complete the vaccination of people from the risk group – military personnel, social workers and medical workers.

Further, according to Pushilin, the republic will start full-fledged vaccination of the population.

“I think that by the end of the year we will reach the numbers necessary to develop herd immunity,” he said on the air of the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

At the same time in Ukraine on Saturday announced the transition of Kiev to the “orange” quarantine zone due to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection.

On March 4, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmyhal said that the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic had begun in the country.

At the same time, the Covishield vaccine jointly produced by AstraZeneca / Oxford was registered in Ukraine. It was noted that 500 thousand doses of the drug were delivered from India to the country. First of all, doctors receive the vaccine, but many of them refuse to be vaccinated due to distrust of the drug imported into the country.

In addition, on February 26, Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine, Chief Sanitary Doctor Viktor Lyashko announced the first seven reports of adverse events after vaccination with the drug from AstraZeneca / Oxford.

On March 2, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy was vaccinated against coronavirus with the Covishield vaccine during his visit to the Luhansk region. Thus, he decided to set an example for citizens and demonstrate the quality of the vaccine.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who did not agree with the results of the coup d’etat in Ukraine in the winter of 2014. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is also being discussed at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk, which since the fall of 2014 adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict.