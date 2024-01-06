The head of the DPR, Pushilin, called the complete liberation of the republic the main task

The head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, called the liberation of the region the main one among the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. His words lead RIA News.

Pushilin explained that achieving this goal is important for ensuring safety. At the same time, he emphasized that the liberation of Soledar, Artemovsk and Maryinka in 2023 was a landmark event.

Earlier, Pushilin said that Mariupol, a year after liberation, had turned into a completely different city. According to him, in a number of cases, specialists were able to restore even those houses that, as it seemed, could only be demolished.

In June, Mariupol Mayor Oleg Morgun suggested that the city would be completely restored within three years. According to him, repair, restoration and construction work is being carried out on 1.8 thousand objects – residential buildings, social and communal infrastructure facilities. 16 regions are involved in the project.