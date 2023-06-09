Civil services will enter Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) after squeezing the enemy at a sufficient distance from the city, which will ensure the impossibility of shelling. On Friday, June 9, he said in an interview “RIA News” Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

He said that now all forces are aimed at clearing the city of mines. Such work is carried out within the framework of the Interdepartmental Headquarters for Assistance to the Liberated Territories, the experience of which already existed in Mariupol.

“After all this work has been done, after the enemy has been pushed back to the proper distance so that he does not shell the city with such intensity as it is done now, of course, civil services will also go there,” Pushilin said. .

On May 26, it became known that Artemovsk was included in the zone of responsibility of the administration of the city of Shakhtersk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The complete capture of Artemovsk by Russian forces became known on May 20.

Later, on May 24, Pushilin reported that Interior Ministry officials had begun work in Artemovsk. He noted that the police, among other things, will check whether civilians remained in the city. Then, the work of other departments is planned in Artemovsk.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.