The West overestimated Abrams tanks, this was clearly demonstrated by the Russian military, which destroyed three out of five such vehicles in the Avdeevka direction. This statement was made by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in an interview “RIA News” on Wednesday, March 6th.

“Information, indeed, was announced by the Ministry of Defense that three tanks were destroyed. According to our data, at least five tanks were transferred to the Avdeevka direction. Whether the three that were shot down have already been transported to our territory, I don’t have such information yet,” he said.

According to Pushilin, Western propaganda has more than once deliberately exaggerated the merits of the equipment supplied to Ukraine. All weapons overrated by the West, however, are quickly tested in a special operation by Russian troops.

“Of course, this does not mean that this is some kind of useless tank or that it does not pose a threat. Of course it poses a threat. But the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation demonstrate over and over again that they are capable of coping with such challenges as well,” the head of the DPR emphasized.

Earlier, on March 5, military correspondent Chingis Dambiev published footage of the destruction of the third Abrams tank, which belonged to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The tank was destroyed near the village of Berdychi. It was hit by a crew from the 24th Separate Guards Special Purpose Brigade of the Russian Army from an anti-tank missile system (ATGM).

Before this, on March 4, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the second American Abrams tank in the Avdeevka direction.

The destruction of the first Abrams tank became known on February 26. According to adviser to the head of the DPR, Yan Gagin, any new equipment supplied by the West to the Kyiv regime is vulnerable.

The American publication National Interest noted that these tanks are “significantly overrated.” The publication stated that there would still be casualties among these vehicles and they should not be considered an “invincible miracle weapon.”

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

