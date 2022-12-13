Denis Pushilin announced progress in Ugledar, Maryinsky and other directions

The situation on the front line is difficult, but there is progress in Ugledar, Maryinsky and other directions. This assessment of the situation was given in an interview RIA News and. about. Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin.

“If we are talking about the Ugledar direction, then the enemy does not leave attempts to counterattack, but … our units repel attacks and move forward. Just not as fast as we would like,” Pushilin said, emphasizing that “every 50-100-200 meters sometimes play a significant role in the liberation of settlements.”

In addition, battles are constantly taking place in the Maryinsky direction. “The enemy continues to pull up reserves, trying to recapture those positions that he lost,” Pushilin said. According to him, Russian troops are repulsing the counterattacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and are moving into Marinka itself. There is also promotion on Pervomaisky, Mayorsky and Artemovsky directions.

Earlier, Denis Pushilin said that more than 50 percent of the territory of the DPR had been liberated from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, the percentage of the liberated population is much higher, he noted. The acting head of the republic stressed that the task of the military is to liberate “the entire territory of the DPR within the constitutional boundaries.”