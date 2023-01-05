Pushilin announced the transfer of almost all the soldiers wounded in Makiivka to other regions of Russia

Almost all the military injured during the strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Makiivka were transferred to other regions of Russia. About it in my Telegram channel reported Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin, together with Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin and Governor of the Samara Region Dmitry Azarov, visited the wounded in hospitals in the Rostov Region and the DPR.

According to him, all the wounded fighters were able to provide emergency medical care in a timely manner, as they began to enter the Makeyevka hospital very quickly. He called heroic the behavior of soldiers and commanders who saved many of their colleagues.

Related materials:

“What is important is that they have a fighting spirit. All as one are eager to avenge their comrades,” he said. Pushilin said that the servicemen, whose uniforms and equipment remained under the rubble, will be given everything they need – the issue will be under the control of the relevant services.

Samara servicemen will be sent home for treatment

The governor said that about 60-70 servicemen from the Samara region, wounded in Makeevka, would be sent to a local hospital, closer to their families, for treatment. “This will give the fighters strength for a speedy recovery. Our doctors are ready to receive,” Azarov assured. Those soldiers who require specialized treatment, the politician promised to send to the best hospitals in the country, including in Moscow.

He also revealed that many of those who rescued the wounded from the rubble needed medical help themselves. “After the shelling, both privates and officers, with wounds, with shell shock, saved others,” Azarov admired, specifying that the servicemen helped, risking their lives, even after the arrival of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Related materials:

The head of the region said that he would apply for the presentation of fighters from the regiment for state awards. Pushilin also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had already decided to award six fighters. At the same time, he added, the Ministry of Defense is now collecting all the information in order to present other distinguished ones for the award.

As a result of the shelling of Makiivka, 89 soldiers were killed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the building of a vocational school with mobilized people in Makeevka near Donetsk at 00:01 on January 1. According to local reports, American-made HIMARS rockets arrived at the moment when the military sat down at the festive table.

The Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged the death of 89 servicemen, including the deputy commander of the regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bachurin. The military department considered the main reason for the incident “the inclusion and massive use, contrary to the ban, by personnel of mobile phones in the reach of enemy weapons.”

Related materials:

First Deputy Head of the Main Military-Political Directorate The Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Sevryukov, told Lente.ru that the officials responsible for the tragedy in Makeevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) would be held accountable following an investigation. According to him, the Russian military is currently taking all necessary actions so that such situations do not recur in the future.