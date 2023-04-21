Acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said on April 21 that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) tried to go on the offensive in small groups in four directions, but the attempts were stopped by Russian forces.

“In four directions, the enemy launched a counteroffensive in small groups with the support of artillery <...> but practically nothing was repulsed <...> or taken from our positions,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24”.

He added that the Russian forces managed to interrupt these attacks at the cost of very serious efforts.

Earlier, on April 18, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to conduct an offensive operation near Vuhledar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, but Russian forces stopped the attack.

In addition, on the same day, Russian fighters inflicted fire damage on the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​Disputed.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

