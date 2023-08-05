Two women were killed as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kuibyshevsky district of Donetsk and the Nikitovsky district of Horlivka. This was announced on Saturday, August 5, by the Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin in his Telegram channel.

According to him, nine people were injured in Gorlovka, Yasinovataya and Novopetrikovka. All victims receive medical assistance.

In addition, 10 residential buildings in Horlivka, Donetsk and Yasinovataya were also damaged. In the Petrovsky district of Donetsk, one object of civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Pushilin also added that 48 shellings by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were recorded during the day.

Earlier that day, Izvestiya published footage of the aftermath of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces of the Yasinovatsky district in the DPR. One of the shells hit a residential building and destroyed a load-bearing wall, nearby houses were also damaged, windows were broken in them, roofs were destroyed.

Earlier, on August 4, Ukrainian militants fired 37 shells of 155-mm caliber on the territory of the DPR. Donetsk, Semyonovka, Orlovka and Makeevka came under fire. Information about the victims and destruction was not specified.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.