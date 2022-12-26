The authorities of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have increased the rate of payment of compensation for housing lost or damaged as a result of hostilities. This was announced by the acting head of the DPR Denis Pushilin following the results of the operational meeting on December 26.

“The rate of payment of compensation for lost or damaged housing and property due to hostilities has increased. The instruction to install alarms in schools and kindergartens has been completed – an alarm button has been installed everywhere, with the exception of one school in Mariupol and several preschool institutions, ”he wrote Telegram-channel.

The acting head of the republic also said that at an operational meeting with the government of the DPR, heads of executive authorities, heads of cities, tasks following the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin were discussed and issues of restoration work in the DPR were considered.

On December 20, the President of Russia, at a meeting with the acting head of the DPR, Pushilin, said that Kyiv was deliberately attacking the residential areas of Donetsk, which caused civilians to suffer.

On the same day, when militants shelled Donetsk, the office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the building of the National Medical University were damaged. The ICRC said in turn that they strongly condemn the shelling of their office.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues.

